, 80. of Burkesville, passed away Sunday, June 5, 2022 at the Cumberland Valley Manor in Burkesville, Kentucky.

He was born in the Willis Creek Community of Cumberland County, Kentucky, the son of Paul C. and Nina Dicken Claywell.

He was a member of the First Christian Church of Burkesville, retired from Houchens Industries, and was a farmer.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Jeanne Morgan Claywell; brothers, James Claywell and Preston Claywell; sister, Venita Lawson, son-in-law, Danny Allen.

He is survived by his children, Brent (Tylia) Claywell of Glasgow, Kentucky, Gerald (Gina) Claywell of Burkesville, Kentucky, Emily (Todd) Shewmaker of Burkesville, Kentucky; grandchildren, Laura (Dustin) Harvey, Charlton Claywell, Tyler Claywell, Catherine (Dan) Polanowicz, Isaac (Sidney) Allen, Emilia Allen (fiance, Jaysen Judd); great-granddaughter, Layla Jeanne-Kay Harvey; siblings, Mary Ruth Claywell of Albany, Madge (Gilbert) Fister of Indiana, Jean Claywell of Albany, Dale (Linnie) Claywell of Albany, Rhonda (Steve) Schafer of Clay City, Indiana, Daryl Claywell of Glasgow, Don (Ruth) Claywell of Albany, David (Debbie) Claywell of Albany, Lynn Claywell of Byrdstown, Tennessee; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

The funeral service was conducted on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home with Bro. Terry Shelley officiating.

Burial followed in the Burkesville Cemetery. Memorials appreciated to the Hospice of Lake Cumberland.

Norris-New Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.

Lowell Edward “Eddie” Claywell