A Clinton County man has died as the result of an automobile accident in Wayne County, near the Clinton County boundary.

According to reports, Floyd Benton Owens, 60, of the Alpha Community, died Monday, June 13, following a single vehicle accident on KY 90, near Connie’s Market.

Details concerning the accident were not available at press time from Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron.

A complete death notice for Floyd Benton Owens, appears elsewhere this week in the Clinton County News.