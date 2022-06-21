Donkey Ball sees success as a new event, fair to continue through Saturday

The Clinton County Fair kicked off events Saturday of this week and will continue every night this week until Saturday, June 25.

So far, spectators have enjoyed the ATV Rodeo, 4H Days, the car show, Sparkling Stars beauty pageant, the little Miss and Mister through the Miss Clinton County Fair pageants and the brand new event Donkey Ball, which was a huge success on Monday night.

Tuesday night’s event, too late for press deadline, Family Night got underway, along with the lawn mower pulls on the bottom track.

Wednesday night of this week will include Catfish Wranglin’ and Minnow Snatchin’ at 6 p.m. with Ohio Valley Wrestling starting at 7 p.m. Dirt Drags will begin at 7 p.m. on the lower track as well.

Thursday night will see the MTPA Truck/Tractor pulls and Go Kart Racing, both beginning at 7 p.m.

Friday night will have the Kubota Tractor give-a-way at 6 p.m. and the Demolition Derby at 7 p.m.

To finish up fair week, the Full Throttle Monster Trucks will start at 7 p.m. on Saturday night.

From Tuesday night on the carnival will be set up for kids and adults alike to enjoy. Gate admission includes rides at the carnival.

Donkey Ball kicked off Monday night at the Clinton County Fair with a full team on both sides of the ball as the CCHS Boys’ Baseball Alumni took on the CCHS Girls’ Softball Alumni. Above, local pharmacist Bobby Huff and Parker Means took the field in the second inning.