Elva Glenn Orton

, 98, passed away on May 15, 2022 at his home in Norwood, Ohio.

He was the son of the late David and Edyth Allen Orton and was also preceded in death by his brothers, Charlie, Hall, and William, and his sisters, Hallie and Ruth.

He is survived by his wife, Joann Orton; brother, Edwin D. “Bobby” (Margaret) Orton of Lexington, Kentucky, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy during WWII and worked many years at Coca-Cola before retiring is 1989.

Graveside service was held Friday, May 20, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. in Cornetts Chapel Cemetery, Anville, Kentucky.

This obituary is a professional courtesay of Norris-New Funeral Home.

Online condolences at norris-new.com.

