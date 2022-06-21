Barbara Gail Conner Guffey, 80, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, May 29, 2022 at her residence

She was born in the Indian Creek Community of Clinton County, Kentucky, the daughter of Arthur Lee and Tana Pierce Conner.

She was a 1960 graduate of Clinton County High School, was of the Jehovah Witness faith, cleaned houses for numerous people, and carried the mail for several years.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Jeffery Guffey; grandson, Quinton Collins, three sisters, seven brothers, and ex-husband, Ralph Guffey.

She is survived by her children, Michael (Melissa Polston) Guffey, and Shirley (Paul Daniel) Guffey both of Albany, Kentucky; grandchildren, Justin Guffey and Britney Stearns, special nieces, Teresa (Ed) Mills, Tammie Conner, and Kathy Allen, along with several of family members, friends, and loved ones.

The funeral service was Monday, June 6, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Campbell-New Funeral Home with Ed Mills officiating.

Burial followed in the Grider Hill Cemetery in Clinton County, Kentucky. Campbell-New Funeral Home in charge of the arrangements.