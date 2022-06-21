Floyd Benton Owens, 60, of Alpha, Kentucky, passed away Monday, June 13, 2022 following a motor vehicle accident on KY 90 East.

He was the son of the late Haskel B. Owens, was also preceded in death by a brother, Mitchell Jay Owens.

He is survived by his wife, Brenda Reeder Owens; his mother, Becky Massengale Owens; one daughter, Whitney (Leslie) Owens; one son, Cody Owens; two sisters: Jennifer (Valis) Smedley and Shannon Craig; one brother, Lloyd Haskel Owens, all of Alpha, Kentucky; one grandchild, Aaden Grider Benton Owens; several nieces and nephews.

Services were held Thursday, June 16, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at Talbott Funeral home with Bro. Jeff Bertram officiating. Burial followed in Davis Chapel Cemetery.

Talbott Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky was in chrage of arrangements.