, 72, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, June 16, 2022 at The Medical Center of Albany in Albany, Kentucky,

He was born in Albany, Kentucky, the son of Reed Carr and Louise Clark)McWhorter.

He was of the Methodist faith, a member of Albany Masonic Lodge #206 F&A.M., and a self employed truck driver.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Michael McWhorter, Max McWhorter, and Chris McWhorter

He is survived by his spouse, Judy Thurman McWhorter of Albany, Kentucky; children, Grover (Julie) McWhorter of Albany, Kentucky, Scott (Amie) McWhorter of Bronston, Kentucky; siblings, Donnie (Jane) McWhorter of New Albany, Indiana, Kem McWhorter, Mitzi Flowers, Shirley Daniels, Becky (Nicky) Smith all of Albany, Kentucky; grandchildren, Silas McWhorter, Chance McWhorter, Shyanne McWhorter, Scottlyn McWhorter; great-grandchildren, Jaxon McWhorter, Cayde McWhorter, Kylan McWhorter; brother-in-law, Doug Spears; sisters-in-law, JoAnn McWhorter, Joyce McWhorter; several nieces and nephews, friends and trucker friends.

The funeral service was conducted on Saturday, June 18, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Campbell-New Funeral Home in Albany, Kentucky, with Bro. Shane Smith and Bro. Clay Chaplin officiating.

Burial followed in the Hill Crest Cemetery in Clinton County, Kentucky.

Campbell-New Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

David Wayne “Log Chain” McWhorter