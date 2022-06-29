Couple arraigned in death of infant; more circuit court actions





Two local residents who were earlier arrested, charged, and later indicted in connection with the death of an infant were arraigned earlier this month in Clinton Circuit Court.

Hailey Harber, 21, and Cody Parrigin, 24, both of Albany, were arraigned on June 9 before Circuit Judge David L. Williams, with each defendant–through their respective counsels–entering not guilty pleas.

While Parrigin faces an allegation of reckless homicide, Harber, the child’s mother, is charged with reckless homicide, criminal abuse 1st degree-child 12 or under and 2nd degree hindering prosecution or apprehension.

The charge of reckless homicide is a Class D felony offense.

The pair were charged on April 14 of this year after the infant was found dead.

At the time, according to investigating Albany Police Officer Ricky Marcum, Parrigin had apparently rolled over on the infant, causing it to suffocate.

According to interviews from witnesses, Officer Marcum reported a female entered the room where Parrigin had been sleeping and had to forcefully remove him from on top of the infant. The woman apparently gave CPR and called 911.

The officer said at the time there were “possibly narcotics involved,” but at that time no medical tests had been taken and the investigation was continuing.

During the arraignment proceeding, both defendants waived formal arraignment and entered not guilty pleas.

Judge Williams scheduled pretrial conferences for both defendants for Thursday, July 14 at 9 a.m.

Harber is being represented by local attorney David Cross, while Parrigin is represented by Public Advocate Brad Shuffett. The case is being prosecuted by Commonwealth Attorney Jesse M. Stockton, Jr.

A session of Clinton Circuit Court was also held on Thursday, June 9 with Judge Williams presiding over the court calendar.

The following are cases in which sentences were handed down, plea agreements were reached or other final actions were taken.

* Sentencing was held in the case of Commonwealth vs. Lora Lynn Burchett, pursuant to an agreement reached on May 12.

The defendant entered a plea of guilty to trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree–over two grams meth, with a five year sentence imposed. Pursuant to the recommendation of the Commonwealth, the five year sentence shall be probated for five years with supervision.

The defendant shall receive credit for time served and a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia was dismissed.

* Sentencing was held in the case of Commonwealth vs. Patty Poore, pursuant to an agreement reached on May 12.

The defendant pled guilty to trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree, (over two D.U. Opiates (two counts) with a five year sentence. Pursuant to the recommendation of the Commonwealth, the two sentences shall run concurrently for five years, serve 120 days home incarceration, with the balance probated five years with supervision.

The defendant shall also be referred to the Social Service Clinician, receive credit for time served and a charge of trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree under a separate indictment was dismissed.

* During motions to consolidate, set for trial and revoke bond in the case of Commonwealth vs. Travis Flowers, a plea agreement was reached.

The Commonwealth recommended dismissing the following charges: possession of a controlled substance 1st degree, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, operating a vehicle on license suspended or revoked for driving while under the influence, carrying a concealed deadly weapon felony offender and 2nd degree persistent felony offender.

Upon a plea of guilty to trafficking in a controlled substance (less than two grams of meth) the defendant shall receive a sentence of five years to serve. The Commonwealth stated it will oppose probation.

Final sentencing is scheduled for July 14.

* During a pretrial conference, a plea agreement was reached in the case of Commonwealth vs. Pamela Guffey.

The Commonwealth recommended that upon a plea of guilty to possession of a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (two counts), the defendant shall receive five years on each count to run concurrently for five years.

Final sentencing is scheduled for July 14.

* During a pretrial conference, a plea agreement was reached in the case of Commonwealth vs. Tonya J. Conaster.

The Commonwealth recommended dismissing the charge of persistent felony offender 2nd degree. Upon a plea of guilty to trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree-1st offense, the defendant shall receive a sentence of three years to serve. The Commonwealth stated it will oppose probation.

Final sentencing is scheduled for July 14.

* During a pretrial conference, a plea agreement was reached in the case of Commonwealth vs. Luther Conner.

The Commonwealth recommended that upon a plea of guilty to possession of a controlled substance 1st degree, the defendant shall receive a sentence of one year to serve. The defendant stipulates to revocation under a separate indictment and those shall run consecutively. The Commonwealth stated it will oppose probation.

Final sentencing is scheduled for July 14.

* During a pretrial conference, a plea agreement was reached in the case of Commonwealth vs. Stanley Catron.

The Commonwealth recommended that upon a plea of guilty to trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree-1st offense (under two grams meth), the defendant shall serve a two and one-half year sentence with the balance probated for five years with supervision. The sentence shall also run consecutively with a separate indictment.

Final sentencing is scheduled for July 14.

* During a pretrial conference, a plea agreement was reached in the case of Commonwealth vs. David Wray.

The Commonwealth recommended dismissing a charge of possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree and persistent felony offender 2nd degree under one indictment. Upon a plea of guilty to promoting contraband, the defendant shall receive a five year sentence. Upon a plea of guilty to possession of a controlled substance 1st degree, a two year sentence. Pursuant to the recommendation of the Commonwealth, the two sentences shall run consecutively for seven years, probated for five years with supervision.

The defendant shall also enter complete a long-term treatment facility.

Final sentencing is scheduled for July 14.

* During a pretrial conference, a plea agreement was reached in the case of Commonwealth vs. Jason Dewayne Taylor.

The Commonwealth recommended dismissing the following: disorderly conduct 2nd degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance 1st degree. The Commonwealth further recommended amending the charge of trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree-1st offense (over two grams meth) to under two grams of meth.

Upon a plea of guilty to trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree-1st offense, under two grams meth, the defendant shall receive a five year sentence and upon a plea of guilty to possession of a controlled substance 1st offense, a one year sentence.

The two sentences shall run concurrently for a total of five years, pretrial diverted for five years with supervision, and the defendant shall enter and complete the Clinton County Drug Court Program.

* During a pretrial conference, a plea agreement was reached in the case of Commonwealth vs. Cody Owens.

The Commonwealth recommended dismissing the charges of criminal trespass 3rd degree and criminal mischief 3rd degree. Upon a plea of guilty to the charge of burglary 2nd degree, the defendant shall receive a 10 year sentence. Pursuant to the recommendation of the Commonwealth, the 10 year sentence shall be probated for five years with supervision and the defendant shall enter and complete a long-term treatment facility.

Final sentencing is scheduled for July 14.

* During a pretrial conference, a plea agreement was reached in the case of Commonwealth vs. Ferdinand Gerger.

The Commonwealth recommended dismissing the charge of possession of a controlled substance 1st degree. Upon a plea of guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia, the defendant shall receive a 12 month sentence, probated for two years without supervision and pay restitution for extradition costs in the amount of $597.77.

A misdemeanor judgment is to be tendered.

* During a motion to revoke probation, in the case of Commonwealth vs. Eric Storie, charged with resisting arrest, trafficking in a controlled substance 1st offense, possession of a controlled substance and persistent felony offender, the court concluded the defendant had violated terms and conditions of probation and revoked same. The defendant shall receive credit for time served.

* During a motion to revoke probation, the case of Commonwealth vs. Rebecca Major, charged with possession of a controlled substance 1st degree, 2nd or subsequent offense, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree and two misdemeanor drug charges, the court concluded the defendant had violated terms and conditions of probation and revoked same. The defendant shall receive credit for time served.

* During a motion to revoke probation, in the case of Commonwealth vs. Shannon Mercer, charged with DUI 4th offense and operating on a suspended/revoked license, in lieu of revocation, the defendant is to enter and complete a long-term treatment center.

* During a motion to revoke pretrial diversion, in the case of Commonwealth vs. Alicia Dawn White, in lieu of revocation, the defendant shall be assessed regarding eligibility for the Clinton County Drug Court Program.

* During motion hour, motions to produce medical records and set for trial, filed by the Commonwealth in the case vs. Bobbilee Coldren, charged with criminal abuse 1st degree-child under 12 and assault 1st degree, the Court sustained the motion to produce medical records and scheduled a trial date in the case for September 6 and 7.

* During motion hour, motions to produce medical records and set for trial, filed by the Commonwealth, in the case vs. Eddie Bowman, the court sustained the motion to produce medical records and scheduled a trial date for September 6 and 7.

* During a motion for shock probation, filed by the defense, in the case of Commonwealth vs. Durward Eugene Salisbury III, charged with trafficking in a controlled substance 1st offense (meth), possession of a controlled substance 1st degree and drug paraphernalia, the court overruled the motion for shock probation.

* During a review in the case of Commonwealth vs. Kalira Talena Whitehead, originally charged with criminal mischief 1st degree and theft by unlawful taking over $500, upon request of the Commonwealth, the matter was dismissed.

* During a motion to revoke probation, in the case of Commonwealth vs. Cynthia Downing, the defendant did not appear and an order of arrest was issued.

* During a review, in the case of Commonwealth vs. Tony Albertson, charged with cultivation of marijuana-five plants or more and two misdemeanor drug charges, the defendant did not appear and an order of arrest was issued.

Several other cases on the June docket were continued to later dates, other cases were scheduled for future court proceedings and some defendants appeared for arraignment, entering not guilty pleas and having pretrial conference dates scheduled.