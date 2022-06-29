Turnovers … by Alan B. Gibson

Athletes, coaches take a break (sure, they do)

As I mentioned a few weeks ago, there is a stretch during the early summer weeks known as the “dead period” when coaches are not supposed to have any official contact with athletes on the high school and also on the middle school level.

The period runs from this past Saturday, June 25, through Saturday, July 9.

Supposedly, it’s designed as a time for coaches and athletes to step away from each other for a couple of weeks, recharge their respective batteries and get ready to jump into the organized and allowed practice sessions that are allowed to begin next week for many of the upcoming fall sports.

During this dead period, athletes can not use any school facilities, team equipment, school transportation, or school uniforms. Coaches are not allowed to communicate with their players, to include social media, email, and phone.

Coaches cannot use non-school facilities to promote any alternative activities with athletes and no fundraisers can be held.

It’s a good concept – everyone needs a little break from time to time. I’m just not sure how strictly adhered to it really is across the state and whether or not the powers that be would really administer any real punishment if they found the rule was violated.

In any account – players and coaches, enjoy a break for a few days – you all deserve it.

Have a great summer break and enjoy the lakes, golf course, vacation spots or just your families.

Angels are the best

The future of girls’ softball in Clinton County certainly looks great after the local traveling 14 and under softball team picked up top honors this past weekend in Bowling Green.

The Albany Angels softball team won the United States Specialty Sports Association’s (USSSA) Kentucky State 14 and under state championship held this past weekend in Bowling Green.

The Angels finished the tournament 6-0 to win the championship.

They have played in four tournaments this season so far, reaching the championship game in three of them. The Angels will be traveling to Gulf Shores, Alabama, in July and will play in the Nationals there.

The team is made up of Evie Cecil, Chloe Longwell, Sadie Ipock, Aubrie Messer, Lexi Messer, Lina Guerra, Holdin Thrasher, Lauren Winningham, Karly Rains, Lily Hickman, and Reagan Cherry.

Angel coaches are Todd Messer, Jay Longwell, Michael Rains, Chris Ipock and Chris Marlow.

Again, congrats to the Albany Angels, and good luck on the rest of this 2022 traveling season.