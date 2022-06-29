Glen E. Thrasher, 88, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Monday, June 20, 2022 at his residence.

He was the son of the late Elvin and Artie Cross Thrasher, and the husband of the late Minnie Sue Thrasher. He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Vickie Thrasher, and a brother, Hugh Thrasher, and a son-in-law, Bobby Simpson.

He is survived by three daughters, Renee (Greg) Brown, Tammy Thrasher, both of Albany, kentucky, and Brenda Simpson, of Monticello, Kentucky; one son, Donnie (Shannon) Thrasher, of Albany; one brother, Gayron (Esther) Thrasher, of Albany; a sister-in-law, Jean Thrasher, of Albany; eight grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren.

Services were held Saturday, June 25, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. Bobby Grant and Bro. Melvin Daniel officiating.

Burial followed in Highway Cemetery.

Talbott Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky, was in charge of arrangements.