, 63, passed away Thursday June 23, 2022 at the Cumberland County Hospital in Burkesville, Kentucky.

She was born in Glasgow, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Audrey and Athlene Baise Claywell.

She was a member of the Grace Union Baptist Church, graduated Cumberland County High School, class of 1977, and was a secretary for Riverside Loans.

She is survived by her husband, Jimmy Page of Burkesville, Kentucky; children, Tabatha (Matt) East of Nashville, Tennessee, Matthew (Breanna) Page and Audra (Andrew) Perdue, both of Burkesville, Kentucky; siblings, LaDonna Helton of Hockley, Texas, Kenny (Kelly) Claywell, and Jeffery “Skull” Claywell, both of Burkesville, Kentucky; grandchildren, Hunter Page, Willow Page, Nolan Perdue, Hudson East, Bowlin East.

The funeral service was conducted on Sunday, June 26, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home with Bro. Todd Bryant officiating. Burial followed in the Mud Camp Cemetery.

Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky was in charge of the arrangements.

Lydia Kay Claywell Page