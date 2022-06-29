James Roger Burchett, 69, formerly of Albany, passed away on June 17, 2022 at the VA Community Living Center in Lexington, Kentucky.

Mr. Burchett was born September 6, 1952. He was the son of the late JB Burchett and Rema Hadley Burchett. James was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Connie.

He is survived by his brothers, Tommy Clayborn and Lucy of Byrdstown, Tennessee, Gary Burchett and Jeff, Jesse Burchett and Jill, all of Albany, Kentucky; and one sister, Latisha Wade. In addition, he is survived by his nieces and nephews, his beloved fur babies and a host of friends and family.

He was an accomplished artist and a kind hearted soul who will be greatly missed by those who got to know him.

Cremation was chosen and a celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

May God bless and keep you until we meet again.