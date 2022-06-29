Martha Kennedy Thrasher, 85 of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Monday, June 20, 2022 at The Medical Center at Albany.

She was a member of Green Grove Baptist Church.

She was the daughter of the late Jake and Mary Kennedy and was the wife of the late Waymon Thrasher.

She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Melinda Neal, a son, Jerry Thrasher, and a granddaughter, Stephanie Duvall.

She is survived by three daughters, Mary (Steve)Hensley, La Follette, Tennessee, Annette (Terry) Rich, Cookeville, Tennessee, Sherry Lisa-Stepien; one son, Tom (Kathy) Thrasher, all of Albany; three brothers Clyde Kennedy, of Indiana; Joe Kennedy, La Follette Tennessee, Everett Kennedy, Lake City, Tenneessee; 11 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, and 10 great-great-grandchildren.

Services were held Friday, June 24, at 1:00 p.m. at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. Donnie Shelley officiating.

Burial followed in Cedar Hill Cemetery.

Talbott Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky. was in charge of arrangements.