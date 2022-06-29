Leonard R. Patrick

, 92, of Ringgold, Georgia, passed away June 22, 2022 at his home.

He was a member of Morris Hill Baptist Church for 60 years, and was retired from Vulcan Materials Co.

He was born in Aaron, Kentucky.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Dean Patrick; brother, Junior; sisters, Mary, Martha, and Sally; and great-granddaughter, Jordan Rae Nelson.

Survivors are his daughter, Patsy (Vince) Bratcher, Chattanooga; son, Powell (Pam) Patrick, Marietta, Georgia; brother, Gleason (Barbara) Patrick, Illinois; along with several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

A graveside service was held Friday, June 24, at Lakewood Memory Gardens, East.

You may send condolences to the family at www.heritagechattanooga.com

In lieu of flowers, donations maybe made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

Arrangements by Heritage Funeral Home, Chattanooga, Tennessee.

