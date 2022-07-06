Rec/Park Board discusses improvements, changes to park facilities

The Clinton County Recreation/Park Board held its regular meeting at the park last Thursday, June 30, just days prior to the July 4th fireworks display that was held at the park four days later.

Eight board members, along with Park Director Michael Hood, were present at the approximate half-hour session. Primarily, general business, including some possible upcoming improvements, was discussed.

The board was first presented the treasurer’s report by Gina Poore, which showed a fund balance of just over $20,000. This did not count just under $2,800 in bills pending for a total amount of just over $18,000.

The board continued its discussion on the tearing down and replacing of the current concession stand, which is considered a priority project at this juncture.

Board members are currently looking at a building that could possibly be purchased, revamped and placed at the current concession area location and are working on ways to fund the project.

This past Monday night’s July Fourth fireworks display was also briefly discussed, with Hood reporting things were ready at the park for the annual event, which has been held at Mountain View Park for the past several years.

Board members Chris Marlow and Todd Messer then discussed an item about covering the existing batting cages to make them safer and more heat resistant, as well as possibly expanding the length area.

Some unofficial estimates on the cost, for both materials and labor–for each covering the existing cage area or possibly expanding the area, was mentioned and ranged up to $16,000, depending on the type of materials used.

The board agreed the cage covering would be beneficial and worth looking into. They agreed to have quotes taken on both suggestions, covering for the existing cages only and the cost of expanding the length of the batting cage area approximately 15 feet.

When asked, Hood said that the batting cages were frequently used.

The board also agreed that since the volleyball nets were rarely used, they should be taken down. However, the sand at the volleyball court area would be left due to the high volume of children who play in that area.

Now that the second of three major summer holidays have come and gone, the next big “non-official” crowd drawing event for this area will be the quickly arriving U.S. 127 Yard Sale.

Although that event, which is only four weeks away–beginning the first weekend in August–was only briefly discussed at last week’s meeting, Park Director Hood said a few vendors have already committed to taking spots to set up for the sale in the park.

Even though the number of vendors has decreased significantly since the 127 Bypass was completed, the park is still a prime venue for buyers and sellers alike along the seven-state route.

Local vendors are also welcome to rent a booth at the park to sell their goods and anyone wishing to reserve a space should contact any park board member or see or call Park Director Hood.

The cost per normal size space is $65.00.

In other issues discussed by the board last week:

* Marlow informed the board some metal bleachers have been donated to the park. They will apparently replace the existing wooden seats.

* The board also discussed a money saving “future” project of hopefully replacing existing park lighting with LED lights, which would not only cut down on the number of lights needed, but the electricity cost as well.

The next regular meeting of the Recreation/Park Board is scheduled for Thursday, July 28, at 6 p.m. at the park and is open to the public.