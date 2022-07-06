Kevin Marcum withdraws from school board ballot

Kevin Marcum, who has served on the Clinton County Board of Education for several years, has informed Clinton County Clerk Nathan Collins that he has decided to remove his name from this fall’s election ballot and will not be seeking another term on the board.

Collins told the Clinton County News that Marcum withdrew his name from the ballot with the County Clerk’s office on Friday, July 1.

Marcum was one of two candidates seeking to be elected to the District 1 school board seat.

Jeremy Fryman had filed the paperwork to run against Marcum for the District 1 seat.

Fryman is a first-time candidate and will now be the only candidate to appear on the ballot.

He could still be opposed in the November election, however, as Collins noted that another candidate could still file papers to run for the District 1 school board seat as a “Write-In” candidate.

Collins said the deadline to file for write-in candidacy is Friday, October 28.

In a social media post on Friday, Marcum announced his intention to withdraw from the school board race, with the following post:

“Today, I have decided to remove my name from the ballot for Clinton County School Board District 1. I wasn’t going to to [sic] run at all this time around because I feel that my time has came and gone. While feeling this way I was also afraid that there wouldn’t be anyone interested in this seat. So.. with all this on my mind I decided to go ahead and sign up to try it again but I thought that if a good candidate signed up I would remove my name and get out of the way. So that is what I have done.

“I appreciate everyone that has supported me over the years!”

Fryman told the Clinton County News that he intends to continue to campaign during the next several months leading up to the November election, acknowledging that he would like to hear from the voters about their thoughts regarding the Clinton County School system, and also acknowledging that he realized he could still have opposition in the election in the form of a write-in candidate.