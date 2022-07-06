Chamber fireworks show packs a punch





Albany and Clinton County residents, our neighbors and visitors from both lakes, flocked to the Mountain View Rec Park area Monday night to watch a 29 minute long fireworks show provided by the Albany – Clinton County Chamber of Commerce and a host of local sponsors.

“Oohs” and “ahhs” could be heard throughout the various areas where crowds had gathered to enjoy the July 4, Independence Day Celebration fireworks show.

In addition to the Recreation Park and adjacent parking lots near the Twin Lakes Wellness Center, the Albany Bypass (U.S. 127) was lined with vehicles parked on the shoulders of the highway for some two miles, with spectators enjoying the fireworks show.