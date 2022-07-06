Brummet files intent to circulate local option petition

Clinton County Clerk Nathan Collins has told the Clinton County News that a local citizen has filed a letter of intent with his office, noting that she intends to circulate a petition calling for a local option election regarding the legalized sale of alcohol in Clinton County.

Janet Brummet filed the papers with Collins’ office, noting intent to circulate the petition that would ask if the question would appear on the ballot for this November’s general election.

Collins said that Brummet has until September 9 to bring in the signed petitions to his office so he and his staff can begin the process of certifying that the signatures on the petition are in fact legitimate and meet the residential and age requirements.

Collins also noted that the petition will need to be signed by 1,070 local residents in order for the question to be placed on the ballot for the next election.

That number of signatures was determined using the formula of 25 percent of the total number of voters in the most recent general election.

The most recent general election was in 2020, as there was no general election held in Kentucky in 2021.

Currently, Clinton County is completely surrounded by counties that allow the sale of alcoholic beverages in some form, including Pickett County, Tennessee to the south and Kentucky counties Cumberland, Russell and Wayne.

Of Kentucky’s 120 counties, Clinton County and only 14 others are completely dry, prohibiting the sale of alcohol in any manner.

Due to press deadlines this week following the July 4 holiday, the NEWS was unable to contact Brummet regarding her intention of distributing the petition for the local option alcohol sales election.