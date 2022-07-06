, 83, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, June 23, 2022 at Baptist Health in Lexington, Kentucky.

She was born in Albany, Kentucky, the daughter of Walter and Alta Jane Thomas York.

She was a member of Stony Point Baptist Church and a former employee of Dyer Drug.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George Grayer; sisters, Leta Faye Bridgeman, Patsy Little; brothers, Edward Ray York and J.C. York.

She is survived by her son, Stephen (Laura) Grayer of Georgetown, Kentucky; a grandchild, Lincoln Grayer; several nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

The funeral service was conducted on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. in the chapel of Campbell-New Funeral Home in Albany, Kentucky, with Bro. Jim England officiating.

Burial followed in the Cartwright Cemetery in Clinton County, Kentucky.

Campbell-New Funeral Home in Albany was in charge of arrangements.

Ethel Marie York Grayer