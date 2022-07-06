, infant son of Luke and Sarah King of Burkesville, Kentucky, passed away on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at the Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee.

Logan was preceded in death by his great-grandparents: Jesse King, Truman and Maydine Roach, Glen and Norma Eakle, Bob and Mary Reynolds, and honorary great-grandmother Norma Lewis. Logan was also preceded in death by his great-uncle Steve Schmidt.

He is survived by his parents, grandparents, David and Kathy King of Burkesville, Kentucky, and Richard and Nancy Reynolds of Louisville, Kentucky; great-grandmother, Weltha King of Burkesville, Kentucky, and several aunts and uncles, great-aunts and great-uncles, and other relatives.

In lieu of flowers, friends may donate to an account at Citizens Bank of Cumberland County that the family will use for medical bills and gifts of gratitude for the Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital NICU Team.

The family gathered for a private service. Burial was in the Roach-Short Cemetery in Cumberland County, Kentucky.

Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky was in charge of arrangements.

Logan Tyler King