, 72, of Burkesville, passed away Friday, June 17, 2022, at the Livingston Regional Hospital in Livingston, Tennessee.

He was born in Peytonsburg (Cumberland County), Kentucky, the son of Walter Haze and Ruby Estelle Holman Groce.

He was a member of the New Sulphur Baptist Church, a Staff Sergeant in the U.S. Air Force, Vietnam Veteran, and a nurse for Clay County Manor in Celina, Tennessee.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Richard Groce.

He is survived by his wife, Donna Sue Sheffield Groce of Burkesville, Kentucky; step-children, Kevin (Leslie) Johnson of Glasgow, Kentucky, Nathan (Crystal) Johnson of Hodgenville, Kentucky; sister, Rachel Phelps of Burkesville, Kentucky; step-grandchildren, Kaleb Johnson and Avery Johnson.

A memorial service was held on Monday, July 4, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home with the Honorable John Phelps Jr. officiating.

Memorials appreciated to any veteran’s organization of your choice in memory of Mr. Groce.

Norris-New Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences at norris-new.com.

Ralph Douglas Groce