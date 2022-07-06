Ruby Kay Sheffield, 77, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Monday, June 27, 2022 at Cookeville Regional Hospital, Cookeville, Tennessee.

She was the daughter of the late Kelsey and Delphia Butler, and the wife of the late Sammy Sheffield. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Linda Kay Butler, and a brother, Donnie James Butler.

She was a member of First Freewill Baptist Church.

She is survived by one daughter, Kim Hadley; one son, Scott (Suzanne) Sheffield; one sister, Carol Brown, all of Albany; one half-sister, Cheryl Brookmire, of New York; two half-brothers, Jeffery Lane Butler, of Mississippi, and William Pryor, of Springfield, Illinois; five grandchildren, Taylor and Katelyn Sheffield, and Jaxon, Skyler, and Kayli Hadley; four great-grandchildren.

Services were held Thursday, June 30, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. at Talbott Funeral Home with Dr Carol Peddicord and Bro. Ken Haney officiating.

Burial followed in Craig Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Craig Cemetery Fund and may be left at the funeral home.

Talbott Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky, was in charge of arrangements.

