School board approves architect

Clinton County Board of Education held its regular monthly meeting Monday, July 18 with only three of five board members being able to attend the brief, 15 minute session.

The school district will now have a new architectural firm, as the board unanimously, on a motion by Albertson, voted to hire DECO Architects, a firm out of nearby Somerset.

The same firm has worked with the district on the new CCHS gymnasium floor and earlier Superintendent Little had told the board she would like to see that firm carry through with the long-awaited school District Facilities Plan that is in the works.

Following roll call and adoption of the board agenda, Superintendent Dr. Paula Little recognized seven retiring district staff members.

Those retiring ranged from teachers, janitors to bus drivers and others. Each received a plaque of appreciation for their service and included: Larry Thrasher, Mike Beard, Lisa Smith, Junior Gregory, Kathleen Gregory, Clyde Shelton, and Kim Dicken.

The board then heard the monthly finance report from Finance Director Courtney Norris and acknowledged receiving the monthly personnel report.

The board then took action to follow a state legislative mandate requiring a safety officer in each school in the state.

Board member Ronald Albertson made a motion to establish two classified SRO (School Resource Officer) positions in the district, with the board voting unanimously in favor.

Beginning with the new 2022-23 school year, each of the four schools in the district will have an SRO, as compared to two such officers who had covered all schools in previous years.

On a motion by board member Kevin Marcum, they also voted 3-0 to establish an Assistant Athletic Director at Clinton County Middle School. It was noted this was to align the district with Assistant ADs since the high school has always had an assistant position.

Also on motions by Albertson and Marcum, respectively, they approved the annual Pupil Code of Conduct (with some recommended minor modifications) for the upcoming school year and the Superintendent’s Professional Growth Plan, which Dr. Little said included things she had learned through training that will hopefully improve the district.

On motions by Marcum and Albertson, respectively, the board also approved the annual lease, contingent on KDE (Kentucky Department of Education) approval, with Head Start and its annual agreement with Adanta for mental health evaluations and services.

Lastly, on a motion by Marcum, the board approved monthly consent items including Best Practices annual acknowledgement; minutes; subsequent disbursements; payment of bills; and leave of absence.

The board of education’s next work session is scheduled for Thursday, August 11 and next regular business meeting for Monday, August 15. Both sessions begin at 5 p.m. at the Clinton College & Career Center on Hwy. 90 West and are open to the public.