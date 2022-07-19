Clinton native killed in Cumberland wreck

A Clinton County native has died in Cumberland County following a two-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday, July 12.

Bruce McCarty, 79, of Burkesville, Kentucky, and formerly of Albany, Kentucky, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident that occurred on KY 90 in Cumberland County.

The accident also resulted in the death of Tara Reed, 49, of Cave City, Kentucky.

According to a press release provided by the Kentucky State Police, the preliminary investigation revealed that Reed was traveling west on KY 90 in a 2016 Chevrolet Cruze when she crossed the center line and struck head on a 2006 Chevrolet Malibu being operated by McCarty, who was traveling east on KY 90.

Both Reed and McCarty were pronounced deceased at the scene by the Cumberland County Coroner.

KSP Post 15 Troopers were assisted at the scene by the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, Cumberland County EMS and Fire, and the Cumberland County Coroner.

The collision remains under investigation by KSP Trooper Brandon Roark.

A complete death notice for Bruce McCarty, appears this week in the Clinton County News.