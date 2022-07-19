Trooper Island closing out 2022 camp season

Trooper Island Camp personnel and campers from Post 15 Columbia and Post 4 Elizabethtown, are shown above riding across Dale Hollow Lake Friday morning after a week of camp that included campers from Albany and Clinton County.

Campers from Post 1 Mayfield and Post 2 Madisonville, are attending Trooper Island Camp this week, which will close out the 2022 eight week camp season at the youth camp located in Clinton County on Dale Hollow Lake.

The youth camp provides a free summer camping experience mostly for underprivileged and at risk boys and girls from across Kentucky and allows them to work and play side by side with the men and women who wear the KSP uniforms in their own home areas.

Trooper Island Appreciation Day is set for this Saturday, July 23, and the public is invited to attend the day-long schedule of activities. Free barge rides across the lake from the Trooper Island launch ramp at Dale Hollow Lake State Resort Park will be provided, beginning at 12:30 p.m.. To learn more about Saturday’s Trooper Island Appreciation Day, log on to: kentuckystatepolice.org/trooper-island/