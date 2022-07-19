Turnovers … by Alan B. Gibson

Summer marches on, gymnasium renovations will be split

Summer marches on, all too quick, of course, but at this writing, there still isn’t a ton of sports activities to report on.

There are a couple of developments regarding the renovations that are ongoing and in the planning stages for the gymnasium – fondly referred to as “The Castle.”

New bleachers will be put in place probably over the fall break this year and what fans will see after that work is completed is replacements of all the wood bleachers that have been in place since 1973 when the facility was built.

The replacements, on both the lower north side, and on the top levels on both sides, as well as on the lobby end, will be fashioned much like the poly bleachers on the end sections that are currently in place on the south side.

The replacements will be bleacher style only, top and bottom, without any additional chairback seats.

As for the new floor that will be installed, it looks now as if that will not happen until after graduation next year when the Class of 2023 is celebrated.

Welcome to a familiar face in a new job

With the retirement recently of longtime athletic figure Mike Beard, there was a vacancy created in the position of Athletic Director at the high school, which Beard was filling.

Welcome to former Bulldog head coach, former Lady Bulldog head coach, former Lady Bat Dawg head coach, and Bulldog scorer Darrell Thompson, who has taken the reigns of the Athletic Director’s job, and is working to learn the ropes.