Billy “Bobtail” Brown, 54, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Monday, July 11, 2022.

He was the son of Bill Brown and the late Carleen Brown, and the stepson of Dorothy Brown.

He is survived by his partner, Kayla “Junebug” Talbott; one son, Billy W. Brown of Albany, two sisters, Pam (Jackie) Elmore and Tessa (Allen) Choate, both of Albany; one stepsister, Lisa Chandler; nieces, Tara Tallent, Haley Marcum and Abby and Ally Chandler; nephews: Josh Choate and Hunter Elmore; several great nieces and nephews.

Services were held Sunday, July 17, 2022 at Talbott Funeral Home at 2:00 p.m. with Bro. David Stearns and Jeff Amonett officiating.

Burial followed in Peolia Cemetery.

Arrangements by Talbott Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky.