Bruce McCarty, 79, of Burkesville, Kentucky, passed away on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 as the result of an automobile accident.

He was born in South Point, Ohio, to the late James Edward, Sr. and Ida Marie Estep McCarty.

He was a Vietnam veteran, a member of Burkesville First United Methodist Church, a former employee of Armco Steel Company in Ashland, Kentucky, and Wyandot Popcorn Farm in Marion, Ohio.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, James Haden McCarty and Chester Murrell McCarty.

He is survived by his wife, Juana Morales McCarty; two daughters, Angela McCarty Riffle of Huntington, West Virginia, and Krista Kay (Larry) Cullwell of Ohio; two brothers, James Edward (Pamela) McCarty, Jr. of Monroe, Indiana, and Glen David (Kathy) McCarty of Albany, Kentucky; one sister, Carol Leona Sparks of Albany, Kentucky; seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services were held Friday, July 15, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Ballou & Stotts Funeral Home, in Burkesville, Kentucky, with Bro. David McCarty and Bro. John Bayles officiating. Burial followed in Peolia Cemetery in Albany, Kentucky.

Ballou & Stotts Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences at www.balloustotts.com.