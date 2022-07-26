Clint Poore takes powerlifting skills to Dubai

Clint Poore took the Clinton County News to Dubai last month, as shown in the photo above. Poore is standing with Captian, President of UAB Powerlifting Federation, after receiving first place in bench press at the event.

Clint Poore, local business man and world renown powerlifter, has traveled the globe competing in multiple competitions and has also been a part of a traveling ministry that uses powerlifting to get their message across.

In June of this year, Poore traveled to Dubai, the most populous city in the United Arab Emirate.

“I was given the opportunity to go with 100 Percent Raw Powerlifting,” Poore said. “That’s the name of the company. I was asked by the president if I would like to represent Team USA in Dubai. It was an awesome trip. We got to see some things over there. The world’s tallest building, the Burj Khalifa. It’s an amazing building.”

Poore said it was one of his favorite trips he has been on.

“I said when I was leaving that I wanted to take a Clinton County News with me and I made sure I did,” Poore said. “I was standing up there with the President of the India Powerlifting Federation, Capitan is his name, and we held up the Clinton County News in Dubai.”

Poore said he competed in the 242 pound weight class in the open division.

“I won first place in that,” Poore said. “I had the most competition in my category. There were four countries representing in that class. The UAE, Team India, Team Canada and Team USA. I got first place in the open and first place in the masters class ages 45-49. My best bench press was 402.”

Poore said that lift wasn’t as much as some of his previous competitions, but he said age seems to be catching up with him a little.

“It’s challenging,” Poore said. “It makes it more difficult the last couple of years. This was the most nervous I’ve been for a meet in 20 years. I was thinking I can’t spend all this money and go to Dubai and not get a lift in. I got one in and it was a lot of fun.”

Poore said traveling to another country and doing the traveling with Team USA has changed his perspective on the world.

“Sometimes all you see is the world you live in and that world is sometimes a 60 mile radius,” Poore said. “We were there competing with people who were Hindu, Muslims, and Christians and they all got along. In that moment you realize we are all a lot more alike than we are different. It opens your eyes to see things you wouldn’t ever imagine seeing in your small town you live in.”

Poore said the environment was much the same as it has been in Kentucky this summer, hot and dry.

“You walked out the door and it would hit you in the face it was so hot,” Poore said. “It’s one of those places that will exceed your expectations.”