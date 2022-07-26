Judicial Center Board meets

The Judicial Center’s Project Development Board (PDB) held its regular meeting last Friday morning, July 22, with five of seven members on hand.

Project updates and accepting of bid proposals on different items pertaining to the new Clinton County Judicial Center were on the meeting’s agenda.

Following the approval of minutes from the previous PDB meeting, the board heard an update from the fiscal court’s financial advisor on the project, R.J. Palmer of Compass Municipal Advisors on resolutions that had recently been reviewed and approved.

The previous day, Thursday, July 21, the county’s Public Properties Corporation (made up of the Clinton Fiscal Court), had approved the resolution which pertained to short and long-term funding of various aspects of the project, including land acquisition, design work, and more.

Future bidding, which will be public and advertised, for bonding of the over $17.4 million project was also discussed at the previous meetings.

The board then heard an architect update on geotechnical and surveys.

Board member David Williams then made a motion to amend the closing date on all documentation to Tuesday, January, 2023, since the previously approved date of Monday, January 2 is an official New Year’s holiday. All closing documents will be made available for public inspection seven (7) days prior to the closing date.

The board then heard a construction manager update on the demolition process. It was noted local firms will be considered for selection.

The board then approved the bid from Talbott Surveying as surveyor for the Judicial Center project and then approved BFW’s bid for geotechnical and special testing for the project. Both were approved by unanimous vote.

The meeting was then adjourned on a motion by board member Tracy Cross.

The next regular meeting of the Project Development Board is scheduled for Friday, August 26 at 8 a.m. in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse and is open to the public.