Fiscal court uses ARPA funds to boost five entities

Since the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) was passed by Congress and signed into law to assist states, counties and municipalities in the wake of the COVID pandemic, funding has been used in various ways for positive causes.

Clinton County Fiscal Court is using what is referred to as “loss revenue” from those funds, which first goes to the county’s general fund for disbursement, to assist some five local organizations for needed projects.

At last week’s regular meeting of Clinton Fiscal Court on Thursday, July 21, the court voted to distribute the funds to the Albany Fire Department, Tourism Board, Recreation Park Board, Albany VFW Post #1096, and expenses for the jail for the sewer project.

R.J. Palmer, with Compass, the financial advisors for the court on the use of the ARPA funds, told those present the county had the ability to assist through the act under revenue loss. He said several other (Kentucky) counties have done the same thing.

Palmer did note, however, that the funds to each entity would have to be accounted for, saying those receiving funds would have to turn into the county (fiscal court) invoices for what the money is being used for prior to the funds being distributed from the county’s general fund.

The county already has the ARPA funding in place, with specific areas in which those funds can be used.

Some $195,000 is going to four organizations, along with the yet to be determined amount on the jail sewer project.

Several motions, to approve both the funds and “reimbursement with paid invoices” at a later date, was made and included, as follows:

* All funds to be transferred from ARPA to general fund as loss revenue on a motion by Magistrate Riddle;

* Motion by Magistrate Marcum to provide the Albany Volunteer Fire Department $150,000;

* Motion by Magistrate Johnny Russell to provide the Tourism Board $15,000;

* Motion by Buster to provide the (Recreation) Park Board $15,000;

Motion by Magistrate Jerry Lowhorn to provide the Albany Veterans Post #1096 $15,000;

* Motion by Riddle to pay expenses for the jail for the sewer project…amount to be determined at completion. All voting yes.

* Magistrate Marcum made the motion to pay out the Albany Volunteer Fire Department, up to $150,000 in reimbursement with paid invoices at a later date;

* Motion by Russell to pay out the Tourism Board up to $15,000 in reimbursement with paid invoices supplied at a later date;

* Motion by Magistrate Gary Ferguson to pay out the Park Board up to $15,000 in reimbursement with paid invoices at a later date;

* Motion by Lowhorn to pay out the Albany VFW Post #1096 up to $15,000 in reimbursement with paid invoices supplied at a later date.

Each group was represented by two or more individuals, each thanked the court for the contributions and most gave brief updates on how the funding they will receive will be used to benefit their organization and the community.

The largest contribution, and possibly one of the most important, was the one to the Albany Volunteer Fire Department, which will use the $150,000 to help fund a much needed new fire truck.

The cost of a new fire department vehicle is estimated at upwards of $400,000. The county’s ARPA contribution would pay for one-third of that total cost.

Separate group photos were also taken with the organizations members following the meeting’s adjournment last week.

The next regular meeting of Clinton County Fiscal Court is scheduled for Thursday, August 18, at 5 p.m. in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse and is open to the public.