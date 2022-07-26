Hundreds attend Trooper Island Appreciation Day





Several hundred visitors found their way to Clinton County’s Trooper Island Camp Saturday for its annual Appreciation Day, marking the end of another successful camping season. The camp, on Dale Hollow Lake in the southwest corner of Clinton County, provides a no-cost week of summer camp for boys and girls across Kentucky, giving them the chace to work and play alongside the men and women who wear the gray Kentucky State Police uniform.

In the top photo, one of the many loaded trips on the Ms. Maida barge that transported visitors to Trooper Island Satuday. In the middle photo, Camp Director KSP Trooper Jonathan Biven and Kentucky State Police Commission P.J. Burnette, during the opening ceremony, introduced the new KSP mascot, revealing his contest selected name of “Justice”.

Above, Director Biven made a photo of Mrs. Delano Powell and KSP Commissioner Burnette at the Trooper Island Fallen Officer Memorial that includes her husband, Trooper Delano Powell, who was killed by gunshot in the line of duty on July 8, 1965. It was the first time that Trooper Delano’s widow had seen the memorial and her late husband’s plaque.



