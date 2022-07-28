, 83, of Bronston, Kentucky, a native of Albany, passed away Sunday, July 17, 2022 at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital, Somerset.

He was a well-known local artist in Albany and the surrounding area.

He was the son of the late Jack Thrasher and Cora Thrasher, and was also preceded in death by his two children, Donnie and Danny Thrasher, and by a brother, Frank Thrasher, and two grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, Betty Thrasher; one daughter, Margaret (Jackie) Boils, Somerse, Kentucky; four sons, Ronnie (Kathy) Thrasher, Somerset, Dennis (Janie) Thrasher, Gainsboro, Tennessee, Jeff (Tammy) Thrasher, Bronston, Kentucky, and Freddie Thrasher (Scott Smith), of Indiana; three sisters Eudean Asberry, Albany, Mary (Ben) Howard, Ohio, and Martha (Harold) Poynter, of Albany; 16 grandchildren,;several great-grandchildren

Services were held Sunday, July 24, 2022, at 1:30 pm at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. Bobby Grant and Bro. Kyle Boils officiating. Burial followed in Cedar Hill Cemetery.

Talbott Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky, was in charge of arrangements.

Fred Thrasher