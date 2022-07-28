, 90, of Burkesville, Kentucky, passed away peacefully Saturday, July 16, 2022, at the Cumberland County Hospital in Burkesville, Kentucky.

She was born in Burkesville, Kentucky, the daughter of Howard P. and Ethel Johnson Davidson.

She attended Gaines Hill School, and later received an education in the culinary arts, becoming the head decorator at Bake Rite Bakery.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis C. Short; siblings, Betty Davidson Riley, Jean Davidson Booher, eight sisters-in-laws, and six brothers-in-law.

She is survived by her children, Kenneth (Yuporn) Roach of Thailand, Judy (Roach) Ervin of Muncie, Indiana, Angie C. Short of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; grandchildren, Holly, Jessie, Jocelyn, Chance,;great-grandchildren, Matthew, Heather, Chance; along with many nieces and nephews.

The funeral service was held on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home with Bro. Keith Thompson officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, and may be left at the funeral home. Burial followed in the Gaines Hill Cemetery in Cumberland County, Kentucky.

Norris-New Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences at norris-new.com

Alta Virginia Davidson Short