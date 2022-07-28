, age 43, of Bowling Green, Kentucky, a native of Cumberland County, passed away Tuesday July 19, 2022 the result of a traffic accident in Butler County, Kentucky.

He was the son of Donald and Brenda Sue Hardin Gilbert.

He was a member of Parrish Chapel United Methodist Church, Cumberland County High School graduate, Class of 1997, and was a Short Line Thermo Operator for Reynolds Sealing and Striping.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Columbus “Clum” and Selvia Baker Gilbert, maternal grandparents, James “Less” and Altia ThrasherHardin.

He is survived by his mother, Brenda Sue Hardin of Burkesville, Kentucky, father, Donald (Pam) Gilbert of Burkesville, Kentucky; wife, Terra Riley Gilbert of Bowling Green, Kentucky; children, Alexis Nicole (Seth Miles) Gilbert, Zaylee Dawn Gilbert ,both of Burkesville, Kentucky, Callie Reece Gilbert and, Charlie Riley Gilbert, both of Bowling Green, Kentucky; siblings, Jesse Hay (Jaime) Gilbert of Bowling Green, Kentucky, Brittany Gilbert of Burkesville, Kentucky; grandchild, Ada James Miles.

The funeral service was held on Sunday, July 24, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home with Bro. Gary Cash and Bro. Todd Bryant officiating.

Burial followed in the Burkesville Cemetery in Cumberland County, Kentucky. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to help pay final expenses and may be left at the funeral home.

Norris-New Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences at norris-new.com.

James Gilbert