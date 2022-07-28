,79 , of Summer Shade, Kentucky, formerly of Burkesville, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at T.J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow, Kentucky.

She was the daughter of the late Ben Henry and Polly Letha Capps Norris. She was a member of Gethsemane Baptist Church, and was a homemaker.

In addition to her parents ,she was preceded in death by her siblings, Doug Norris, and Barbara Mae Perkins, nephews, Leroy Finley, and Michael Perkins.

She is survived by her children, Timmy (Melissa) Young of Summer Shade, Kentucky, Stacey (Peggy) Young of Glasgow, Kentucky, David Young of Summer Shade, Kentucky, Katrina Cashin of Summer Shade, Kentucky; sibling, Vivian (Glen) Perkins of Burkesville, Kentucky; several grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

The funeral service was held on Saturday, July 23, 2022 at 12:00 noon in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home with Bro. Paul Davidson officiating.

Burial followed in the Union #2 Cemetery in Barren County, Kentucky.

Norris-New Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences at norris-new.com.

Bea Henrietta Norris “Bennie” Young