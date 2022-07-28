Esther Lucille Guffey Thrasher, 79, passed away Monday, July 18, 2022.

She was the daughter of the late Carl and Lucille Guffey.

She was a member of the Davis Chapel United Methodist Church, and former owner of The Youth House, a children’s clothing store in Albany.

She is survived by her husband, Gayron Thrasher; four sons, Rick Thrasher, Mitchell Thrasher, Mark (Allison) Thrasher and Chris Thrasher, all of Albany; nine grandchildren, Brooke Thrasher of Cookeville, Tennessee, Whitney (Craig) Spriggs, Sheherdsville, Kentucky, Matthew (Kara) Thrasher, Ashton (Luis) Mazariegos, Raegan, Holdin, Landon, Carson and Zoey Thrasher, all of Albany; three great-grandchildren, Cannon and Colt Thrasher and William Doc Spriggs; siblings, Sue Owens, Sharon Ward, Jim (Sallie) Guffey, Paul (Sue) Guffey, of Somerset, Bobby (Linda) Guffey and Jack (Geraldine) Guffey, of Alpha, Kentucky; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews , and other family members.

Funeral services were held Thursday, July 21, at 3:00 p.m. at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. Greg Wells officiating.

Burial followed in the Davis Chapel Cemetery.

Talbott Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky, was in charge of arrangements.