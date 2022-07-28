, 90, of Russellville Kentucky, and a native of Albany, passed away April 26, 2022 in Clarksville, Tennessee.

She was the daughter of the late Edward Maupin and Hazel Wright Maupin Nagel.

She is survived by two daughters, Kathy (Larry) Dotson, of Russellville, Kentucky, and Betsy (Mark) Paulley, of Florida; three grandchildren, Molly Dotson, Sally Barnes, and Andrew Dotson; four great-grandchildren, Grace, Bryce, and Charles Barnes, and Eli Dotson

A memorial service will be held on Friday, July 29, 2022 at 11:00 am at Talbott Funeral Home, with Bro. Nathan Britt officiating, with final resting place in Albany Cemetery.

Visitation: is after 10:00 am Friday, July 29, at Talbott Funeral Home.

Arrangements by Talbott Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky.

Margaret J. Maupin Adams