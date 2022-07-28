Albany Angels pick up 4th at nationals

The Albany Angels, Coached by Todd Messer, Chris Marlow, Jay Longwell, Michael Rains and Chris Ipock, took its game to Gulf Shores, Alabama, to compete in the USSSA 14U Nationals last week. The team finished the tournament with a 7-2 record and picked up fourth place overall. Aubrie Messer was awarded with the fastest pitcher award, Chloe Longwell was awarded as fastest base runner and Reagan Cherry was awarded as the fastest base runner-up.

“Our girls played really well in Nationals and it validated the progress we have made through the years. Every game we played was against high caliber competition from across the South U.S. Our two losses came to the two teams in the finals of the tournament. We lost 4-3 to the eventual champions in a great game, in which we got out twice trying to tie the score,” Messer said. “All in all, it was an experience our girls won’t soon forget and is hopefully a catalyst for even bigger things in the future.”

Players include: Lauren Winningham, Aubrie Messer, Chloe Longwell, Lilly Hickman, Sadie Ipock, Holdin Thrasher, Lexi Messer, Karly Rains, Reagan Cherry, Lina Guerra, Evie Cecil and Ailina Malaefono.