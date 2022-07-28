Turnovers … by Alan B. Gibson

Congrats to the Albany Angels

The future of girls softball at Clinton County High School is looking more than just little bright in the past few weeks, with the success of several travel teams from Albany and Clinton County, and in particular the Albany Angels.

The Angels, a 14 and under travel team that has had tremendous success in tournament play this summer, has just returned to Albany with a United State Specialty Sports Association (USSSA) National tournament fourth place finish in the 14 and under class.

The Angels finished the tournament with a 7-2 overall record, reaching the Final Four in the Gulf Shores, Alabama event.

The Angels have picked up several travel wins and tournament championships this summer.

Congrats to the girls, coaches and the parents for their work this summer, and the accolades that went with it.

Fall schedules begin trickling in.

CCHS Athletic Director Darrell Thompson is beginning to share a few of the team schedules for the upcoming fall sporting seasons, and the staff here at the Clinton County News is beginning early stages of pre-season preview publication work.

Girls soccer will get underway on August 9 with an away game at Wayne County in a varsity/junior varsity outing.

The first home soccer match will be Thursday, August 11, when the girls take on McCreary Central.

Next up will be volleyball, with the Volley Dawgs traveling to Southeastern, Monday, August 15, for the opening match of the season in JV/Varsity outing, getting underway at 5:00 p.m. The Volley Dawgs be on the home court the following night, Tuesday, August 16 when they play host in a varsity only match against Green County.

The Gridiron Dawgs will open the season by playing host to Wayne County Friday, August 19, in the start of a 2022 season that is going to be a home game year for Clinton County.

The Dawgs play their first four games on Bulldog Field, and their first five of six on the local field.

It’s still hot outside, but fall sports are just around the corner.