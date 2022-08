Although early vendors don’t arrive in the numbers they once did, there were still some tents set up and ready to go for this week’s Worlds Longest Yard Sale in several areas across Clinton County. These vendors were set up and ready to go at the traditional busiest “127 Sale epicenter” near the intersection of Ky. 90 and U.S. 127 in the Snow Community of Clinton County. Drivers are urged to use extreme caution this weekend during the annual event, and bring home some fantastic finds.