Superintendent Little pleased with efforts of staff to be ready for year

As August 10th draws closer, Clinton County school district personnel are busy making plans to welcome students back to class. Although much will remain the same in the district this year, Superintendent Paula Little says that the staff have been busy making improvements for the new school year.

“I have been so impressed with the work that has occurred this summer, Little said.

“Our teachers are doing training this week on curriculum alignment and new reading programs. Our cooks are busy planning menus and ordering new food items. Our bus drivers will be using new routing software to make pick ups easier. District staff have been working to develop new attendance incentives for students in all grade levels. Technology staff have been developing electronic contracts and online registration, while getting all hardware updated and ready to go. Custodians and maintenance staff have been working overtime to get facilities in top shape. Everyone has gone out of his/her way to set the stage for a successful school year,” she noted.

Superintendent Little repeatedly stressed the importance of quality personnel to the success of the district.

“We are sad to have said goodbye to several of our wonderful colleagues who retired, but are excited at the prospect of welcoming new members to our team. We still have several job openings for cooks, custodians, bus drivers, and other positions, and we are always looking for good people.”

The district is also working to upgrade its facilities. The new roof on the high school gymnasium will be completed this week. The district also installed new windows at the middle school, finishing roof repairs at Albany Elementary, and completed security work on doors.

Superintendent Little noted, “I am proud that our district is now totally compliant with all facility safety features and received a 100% rating from the state security marshal.”

The school calendar remains mostly unchanged from previous years. It is Superintendent Little’s desire to have school back to as normal a schedule as possible.

“Although we know we may have to deal with sickness, weather, and other extenuating circumstances, our plan is for the school district to remain the place the community can count on,” she said.

“We look forward to an outstanding year, where students are always learning, and everyone is proud to be a Bulldog,” Superintendent Little concluded.