Law enforcement officers from the area continue to battle the local war on drugs, which resulted in the following arrest last week.

Clinton County Deputy Sheriff Chris McGuffin arrested James E. Shelton, 42, of Albany, on Saturday, July 30, 2022.

Shelton was charged with possession of a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); trafficking a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine).

Shelton was also picked up on two warrants, one out of Clinton Distrcit Court and one out of Wayne District Court.

Shelton was lodged in the Clinton County Jail.

Readers are reminded that all suspects charged and arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.