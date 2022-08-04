Students report next week for start of 2022-23 school year

Clinton County schools will open their doors to students for the 2022-23 school year next Wednesday, August 10, as the first instructional day for students district wide, according to Julie McFall York, Director of Pupil Personnel for the Clinton County Schools District.

Teachers and staff began professional development and classroom preparation on Monday, August 1.

The start and end times for each school will remain the same as last year, with drop-off time beginning at 7 a.m. and instruction in each classroom at 7:30 a.m., ending at 2:30 p.m. Children must arrive atschool before 7:30 a.m. in order to be counted as present and on time.

School districts across the state of Kentucky will return to regular tracking of enrollment this year, so it is more important than ever for students to arrive on time and stay for the entire day. Each school is launching a new attendance incentive program to encourage good attendance and support learning at every level.

The district ended the last school year with an overall attendance of 1,424 students. This included 137 students at the Early Childhood Center, 441 enrolled at Albany Elementary, 450 enrolled at Clinton County Middle School and 396 at Clinton County High School. Enrollment numbers for the upcoming school year are anticipated to remain mostly unchanged.

York noted that over the summer, the district has been busy working on some updates that parents will notice, such as the upgrade of Online Enrollment (OLR) at each school.

This allows parents to complete enrollment paperwork online once and simply verify data for each year following the initial completion. This will save parents a great deal of time in the future and allow parents and teachers more engagement time during orientation sessions.

The roof replacement at the high school gym is nearing completion and the new billboard mural on the baseball building was installed in early July.

“Clinton County faculty and staff are rested and ready for the 2022-2023 school year to begin and be the best one yet,” York said.

The 2022-23 school year calendar is also basically a mirror of past years, with only subtle changes.

The usual holiday breaks, including those declared national holidays will be observed.

Fall break will be October 3-7, with October 14 (Friday) being a non-instructional day due to the annual Foothills Festival weekend.

As in the past few years, students will have three days off for Thanksgiving, Wednesday through Friday, November 23, 24, and 25. The Christmas/New Year’s mid-term break for students will run from Monday, December 19 through Tuesday, January 3, 2023.

Spring break will be the week of April 3-7, 2023, with the last day for students tentatively scheduled for Thursday, May 18.

(The last day of school is always contingent on days missed due to weather, illness or other unforeseen circumstances.)

The school calendar mandates 170 instructional school days for students. It also includes four make-up days, four professional days (for staff only) and four holidays.

The 2022-23 school year calendar can be found elsewhere in this week’s Clinton County News.