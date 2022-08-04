Matthews charged with attempted murder after wreck in Wayne

On July 28, 2022, Deputy Allen Cash of the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department observed a vehicle driven by Kyle J. Matthews of Alpha, Kentucky, almost rear end another vehicle on North Main Street in Monticello.

Upon approaching the traffic light at the intersection of North Main Street and East Kentucky Highway 92, Matthews’ vehicle then crossed over into the opposite traffic lane and failed to stop for a red light.

Deputy Cash then activated his emergency equipment to stop Matthews, but Matthews fled and reached a speed of twice the legal speed limit.

Matthews then turned onto South Kentucky Highway 167 crossing into oncoming traffic, forcing multiple vehicles off the roadway.

According to the Sheriff’s report, Matthews had traveled one mile on Hwy. 167 when he crossed the center line again, hitting a vehicle head on.

The male driver of the oncoming vehicle was transported to the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital in Somerset, Kentucky for treatment.

Matthews was arrested and charged with speeding in excess of 26 miles per hour or greater over the speed limit, reckless driving, fleeing or evading police in the first degree (motor vehicle), disregarding a traffic control device-traffic light, wanton endangerment in the first degree, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol fourth or greater offense (aggravating circumstance), driving on a driving under the influence suspended operator’s license and attempted murder.

Matthews was lodged in the Wayne County Detention Center.

Deputy Cash was assisted at the accident scene by Sheriff Tim Catron, deputies Jerry Meadows and Jerry Coffey, Monticello Police Officer Sergeant John Hurd and members of the Monticello Fire Department.