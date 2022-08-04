Violent weekend on the highways





Claywell charged with murder

in wreck that killed Ashley Barton

On Friday, July 29, at approximately 12:50 p.m., a single vehicle accident occurred on KY Hwy. 558, five miles north of Albany.

The accident resulted in the death of Ashley Barton, 35, of Albany.

Barton was a passenger in the vehicle driven by Benjamin Claywell, 35, of Albany, according to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department.

Claywell was driving a 1999 Dodge pickup traveling south on KY Hwy. 558 when the vehicle lost control in a curve and traveled over an embankment, striking a tree.

Barton was pronounced dead after being transported to Wayne County by Clinton County EMS.

Claywell was taken to The Med Center Albany and later arrested and lodged in the Clinton County Jail and charged with murder, driving under the influence (fourth offense), driving on a DUI suspended license, and trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree (methamphetamine) second offense.

The accident is being investigated by Clinton County Sheriff Jeff Vincent.

The sheriff’s department was assisted at the scene by Albany Fire Department and Clinton County EMS.