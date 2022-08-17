School board holds regular meeting

Clinton County Board of Education made its first regular business meeting of the 2022-23 school year brief on Monday, August 15. Four of five board members were present, with Vice-Chairman Gary Norris chairing the just over 15 minute session in the absence of Chairwoman Leslie Stockton.

After approving the meeting’s agenda on a motion by Kevin Marcum, the board held its monthly student/staff recognition, with four students and one staff member being honored.

Superintendent Paula Little first recognized students who had been selected for the Rogers Scholars programs and Rogers Explorers.

Akira Nagel was selected for the 25th annual Rogers Scholars youth leadership program. The intensive one-week summer program provides valuable leadership skills and exclusive college scholarship opportunities for high school students in 45 Kentucky counties to build their skills as the region’s next generation of business and entrepreneurial leaders.

Three local students were selected for the 17th annual Rogers Explorers program. They were Kassie Shelton, Jed Groce, and Alli Latham.

Rogers Explorers is open to eighth-grade students in Southern and Eastern Kentucky who have a strong interest in developing their skills in leadership, team building, community service, and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) fields of study.

Finally, staff member Danielle Hicks was recognized for being selected to the KDE (Kentucky Department of Education) Assessment Committee and also being a semifinalist for the 2023 Kentucky Teacher of the Year award.

The board then dealt with action items on the agenda, first dealing with a contract and agreement with Head Start.

On separate motions by Ronald Albertson and Bobbie Stone, respectively, they approved the annual contract with Head Start, as well as an agreement for “full utilization,” the latter meaning basically the program will have a full body of students for the school year.

The board then approved a Subaward agreement with Partners for Rural Impact in relation to the GEAR-UP program.

On a motion by Albertson, the board unanimously approved a Community Based Interventions agreement, which Superintendent Little noted was geared to provide social and mental health needs to students.

Also on a motion by Albertson, the board unanimously approved a new initiative, the Teen Intervene Substance Abuse Program.

Dr. Little said this program was designed to require students violating any substance abuse policy, such as vaping, etc. to enter into a program–on campus–and also receive help in dealing with a substance abuse problem.

The board then approved the Student Supervision Plans, which guides faculty and staff on their daily responsibilities in supervising students.

The COVID-19 School Operations Plan for the current year was also approved unanimously following a motion by Marcum.

The plan is basic, with Superintendent Little noting it follows infectious disease guidelines, such as adhering to physicians’ advice and “stay home if you are sick.”

The district and board is aiming for as normal a school year as possible following the COVID pandemic of the past two years.

In other business:

* The board heard the monthly finance report from Finance Director Courtney Norris, who reported the district ended July with a fund balance of $6.9 million.

At last week’s work session, Norris was also recognized for having completed her one-year certification process for district Finance Directors. She took over that position a couple of years ago from now retired Mike Reeves.

* On a motion by Stone, the board approved the monthly consent items of approval of minutes, subsequent disbursements, payment of bills, a leave of absence and overnight trips.

The school board’s next work session is scheduled for Thursday, September 15, and its next regular business meeting Monday, September 19. Both meetings begin at 5 p.m. at the Clinton College & Career Center on Hwy. 1590 West and are open to the public.