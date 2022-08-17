Quest to find SROs will not be easy

The Clinton County Board of Education held a just over half-hour work session last Thursday, August 11, with all members on hand.

Superintendent Dr. Paula Little reviewed several items, most of which were to be acted upon at the board’s regular meeting held this past Monday night.

The issue that drew the most conversation, however, was that of the state legislative mandate of all school districts having an SRO in each school.

In the local school district’s situation, a total of four certified School Resource Officers will be required under the new legislation passed this year and signed by the governor.

The quandary the Clinton School District is in at this current time is that no “certified” applicants have applied, according to Superintendent Little.

Although the district has a handful of applicants for the position, none have the required certification and Dr. Little noted the next police training class does not begin until December of this year.

In addition, the training course, she said, was for 20 weeks.

Little said the district could possibly work under a contract with the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department like it did a few years ago, noting that would not take place until January 2023. However, she did say that sheriff-elect Ricky Marcum was in agreement to try to help in that area.

It was noted that if people were hired now, they would still have to be paid by the district to complete the 20 weeks of training at the police academy.

Board Chairwoman Leslie Stockton asked about contracting for SROs to serve in the schools.

Dr. Little then stated that even finding (certified) officers was difficult, noting local law enforcement agencies are finding it hard to find officers to staff departments.

The superintendent said the district has taken applications for the positions and if something could be worked out with the sheriff’s department, when the officers are trained, the SO could be reimbursed.

Board member Kevin Marcum, although noting he felt each school should obtain an SRO by any means possible, said he was not in favor of giving money to the sheriff’s office to provide all the expenses, such as uniforms, etc.

Board member Ronald Albertson agreed.

It was also noted that in many situations in the past, SROs under contract through another agency would often times have to take off to be in court, etc.

Little said, however, the sheriff’s office would only be reimbursed for the time “officers are working in the schools.” “We have to work something out, there is no perfect solution,” she added.

The board also discussed some other items, including the facilities plan.

Dr. Little said the district’s new architects, DECO, will need a needs assessment plan with each school principal to begin step one of the process of learning the needs at each facility.

This will lead to more meetings of the school districts Facilities Planning Committee.

The superintendent also said quotes were being taken on striping and sealing parking areas, the needed leak repairs at the baseball building, including adding doors and new carpet due to the damage, and need for new carpet at the Early Childhood Center auditorium, among others.

There will also be an academic specialist position under the recently funded GEAR-UP program.

A Teen Intervention Program will also hopefully be put in place to make both students and parents aware of certain drug related abuses, primarily “vaping,” with students caught vaping having to enter and complete an behavioral intervention program.

COVID guidelines were also given to board members to review and those are basically the ones currently in place by the CDC (Centers for Disease Control).

It was also noted that the current school year will–unless other circumstances arise–be back to normal.

(Details of Monday night’s regular monthly school board meeting can be found beginning on page 1 this week.)