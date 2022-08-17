Fall sports are in the air . . .

With the recent start of the 2022-23 school year in Clinton County, the fall sports season is also underway.

This week’s Clinton County News includes our annual fall sports preview special section that provides team and individual profiles of the student athletes involved in fall sports at Clinton County High School. Above, members of the CCHS Golf Dawgs team gathered to listen to a rules briefing Monday afternoon prior to a three-way match against Cumberland County and Monroe County. Monday’s match was held at Dale Hollow Lake State Resort Park.

The CCHS Football Bulldogs will get their 2022-23 season underway this Friday night with a home game on Bulldog Field as they play host to neighboring Wayne County. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m.