Turnovers … by Alan B. Gibson

Football hits Bulldog Field this Friday night

Rocky Tallent and company will get their chance to fire up on a new season this Friday night when Clinton County plays host to Wayne County.

The Cardinals will be likely the toughest teams the Dawgs will face this season, so we can get an idea right off the bat how we will look this season.

Clinton County, a 2A squad, will take on the 4A Cardinals Friday night in a game set for a 6:30 local time kickoff.

After Friday night’s game, the Dawgs will head off to Tennessee to take on Clay County, then it’s back to back games against 3A opponents before settling in for a five-game run against 2A opponents and finally ending the regular season against single A Paris.

Volley Dawgs hit the court

Also getting underway this week with a new season will be our Volley Dawgs.

Clinton County saw its season start Monday night on the road with a match against Southwestern in Pulaski County before taking the court at The Castle for its first home game of the year, playing host to Green County.

Volleyball fans will have plenty of opportunity to watch the girls in action with a full schedule through mid-October.

Soccer Dawgs get 22 underway

The Soccer Dawgs are in full swing as well, playing the third game of the year this week when they hosted Jackson County Tuesday evening.

Two changes already to the Soccer Dawgs’ schedule came in last week from Athletic Director Darrell Thompson, who noted that both matches against Franklin Simpson, this Thursday and September 22, have been canceled.

Golf season continues

The Golf Dawgs were at home again this week in a Monday afternoon match against Monroe County and Cumberland County.

They travel to Monticello Country Club on Friday to play a three-way match against Wayne County and Russell County, then host the All “A” Regional at Dale Hollow next Monday.

Fall Sports Preview included this week

Readers will enjoy (hopefully) this week our annual Fall Sports Preview special section included with this week’s Clinton County News.

With an individual look at the players, as well as summaries from each coach as to what they expect as teams, the special section will hopefully give fans a more in depth insight of the players and teams you will be watching on the field, course, and/or court.